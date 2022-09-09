Cowen Increases Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $13.00

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2022

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SNAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Argus cut shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Snap from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.03.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE SNAP opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41. Snap has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snap

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $479,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,415,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,925,255.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock worth $12,501,449 in the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Snap

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Snap by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,743,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 730.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,450 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.