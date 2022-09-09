Cowen Increases Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $13.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SNAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Argus cut shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Snap from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.03.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE SNAP opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41. Snap has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $479,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,415,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,925,255.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock worth $12,501,449 in the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Snap

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Snap by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,743,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 730.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,450 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

