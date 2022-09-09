CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CPI Card Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PMTS opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. CPI Card Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $210.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.24.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

