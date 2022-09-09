CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.60

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.60 and traded as low as $3.11. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 78,106 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Up 8.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:CPSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 28.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Further Reading

