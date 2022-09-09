Cream Finance Trading 5.3% Higher This Week (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.65 or 0.00087364 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,206.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021778 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00067407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00069820 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005727 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00081745 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance.

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

