Cred (LBA) Market Capitalization Tops $1.44 Million

Cred (LBA) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Cred coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cred has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $38,741.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cred has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00037129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,018.57 or 0.99973744 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00037584 BTC.

Cred is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

