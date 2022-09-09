CREDIT Market Cap Reaches $160,422.65 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CREDIT has a total market cap of $160,422.65 and $593.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CREDIT has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

