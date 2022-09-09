Credit Suisse Group Boosts Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $90.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s current price.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.25.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $60.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. The business had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $375,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,191.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,300,123 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Articles

