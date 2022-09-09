Creditcoin Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001718 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $75.58 million and $5.15 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

