Credits (CS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $32,549.00

Credits (CS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Credits has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $32,549.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007701 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News.

Buying and Selling Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

