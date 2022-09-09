Crescent Park Management L.P. Sells 131,525 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Crescent Park Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,745,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,525 shares during the quarter. Verra Mobility comprises 4.6% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned 1.12% of Verra Mobility worth $28,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 34,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,267,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,989,000 after buying an additional 408,686 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRRM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.22. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

