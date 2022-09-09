Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Trading Down 5.5%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG)’s share price fell 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $6.83. 187,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,037,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPG. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 42.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPG. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 791,801 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,219,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,039,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 155,300 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

