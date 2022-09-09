Critical Analysis: American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) and Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) and American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Castle Biosciences has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Shared Hospital Services has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Castle Biosciences and American Shared Hospital Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castle Biosciences -40.37% -9.81% -8.96% American Shared Hospital Services 5.45% 4.72% 2.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

86.1% of Castle Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Castle Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Castle Biosciences and American Shared Hospital Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castle Biosciences $94.08 million 7.93 -$31.29 million ($1.75) -16.21 American Shared Hospital Services $17.63 million 0.96 $190,000.00 $0.17 16.31

American Shared Hospital Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Castle Biosciences. Castle Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Shared Hospital Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Castle Biosciences and American Shared Hospital Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castle Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $58.86, indicating a potential upside of 107.54%. Given Castle Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Castle Biosciences is more favorable than American Shared Hospital Services.

Summary

American Shared Hospital Services beats Castle Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma. The company also offers DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma, a rare eye cancer; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary 40-gene expression profile test that uses an individual patient's tumor biology to predict individual risk of squamous cell carcinoma metastasis for patients with one or more risk factors; and DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma and myPath Melanoma, a proprietary GEP test to diagnose suspicious pigmented lesions. It offers test services through physicians and their patients. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, Texas.

About American Shared Hospital Services

(Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia. It also provides financing services for Leksell Gamma Knife units. In addition, the company offers proton beam radiation therapy services in Orlando, Florida and Long Beach, California, as well as offers planning, installation, reimbursement, and marketing support services to its customers. As of December 31, 2021, it had 115 operating Gamma Knife units located in the United States, as well as two in South America in Lima, Peru and Guayaquil, Ecuador. The company also operates one PBRT system. American Shared Hospital Services was founded in 1980 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.