Critical Analysis: Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) versus ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) and Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ANTA Sports Products and Solo Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANTA Sports Products N/A N/A N/A Solo Brands -0.47% 16.59% 10.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ANTA Sports Products and Solo Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANTA Sports Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Solo Brands 0 0 7 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Solo Brands has a consensus price target of $22.17, suggesting a potential upside of 395.90%. Given Solo Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than ANTA Sports Products.

This table compares ANTA Sports Products and Solo Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANTA Sports Products $7.65 billion 4.13 $1.20 billion N/A N/A Solo Brands $403.72 million 1.05 $10.69 million ($0.05) -89.40

ANTA Sports Products has higher revenue and earnings than Solo Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Solo Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Solo Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Solo Brands beats ANTA Sports Products on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands. It also provides management, product design, logistics, and information technology services; manufactures shoe soles; holds trademarks; and develops and manages properties. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 9,403 ANTA stores; 2,054 FILA stores; 182 DESCENTE stores; and 152 KOLON SPORT stores. It also exports and imports sporting shoes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China. ANTA Sports Products Limited is a subsidiary of Anta International Group Holdings Limited.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc. operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories. It also offers swim trunks, casual shorts, sport products, polos, shirts, and lounge products under the Chubbies brand name; consumables, such as color packs, starters, natural charcoal, and firewood products; and accessories comprising shelters, shields, roasting sticks, tools, paddles, and pumps under the Solo Stove, Oru, and ISLE brands. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

