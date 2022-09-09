Critical Contrast: ESS Tech (GWH) and Its Peers

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ESS Tech to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ESS Tech and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 3 6 0 2.67 ESS Tech Competitors 40 431 916 34 2.66

ESS Tech presently has a consensus price target of $14.64, indicating a potential upside of 284.22%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 62.52%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A -57.87% -34.07% ESS Tech Competitors -74.53% -113.49% -8.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares ESS Tech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

40.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ESS Tech has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech’s peers have a beta of 0.57, meaning that their average stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ESS Tech and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A -$477.12 million -0.52 ESS Tech Competitors $671.41 million $21.29 million -1.00

ESS Tech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. ESS Tech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

