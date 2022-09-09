Critical Contrast: Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) & Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and Absci’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunshine Biopharma $230,000.00 86.22 N/A N/A N/A Absci $4.78 million 77.50 -$100.96 million ($1.26) -3.17

Sunshine Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Absci.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

3.9% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Absci shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of Absci shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sunshine Biopharma and Absci, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunshine Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Absci 2 0 5 0 2.43

Absci has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 250.88%. Given Absci’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Absci is more favorable than Sunshine Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and Absci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunshine Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Absci -2,223.07% -29.31% -25.26%

Summary

Absci beats Sunshine Biopharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunshine Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc., a pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement company, focuses on the research and development of anticancer drugs. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; and SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound. It also offers Essential 9, a nutritional supplement tablet; and Calcium-Vitamin D supplement under the Essential Calcium-Vitamin D brand name, as well as develops and markets other science-based nutritional supplements. The company has a license agreement with the University of Georgia to advance the development of its anti-coronavirus lead compound, SBFM-PL4. Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

About Absci

(Get Rating)

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process. Absci Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

