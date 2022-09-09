CrossWallet 24-Hour Volume Tops $266,637.00 (CWT)

CrossWallet (CWT) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, CrossWallet has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One CrossWallet coin can now be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. CrossWallet has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $266,637.00 worth of CrossWallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CrossWallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,281.43 or 0.99723420 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036299 BTC.

About CrossWallet

CrossWallet (CRYPTO:CWT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2021. CrossWallet’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. CrossWallet’s official Twitter account is @Cross_Wallet. The official website for CrossWallet is crosswallet.app.

Buying and Selling CrossWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “CrossWallet is a wallet that enables multi-network asset management, works on any device, mobile or web, and lets users seamlessly move between different blockchains is teasing its design.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrossWallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrossWallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrossWallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CrossWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrossWallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.