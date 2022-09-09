Crown Market Capitalization Achieves $457,347.92 (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded down 23.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Crown has traded 16% higher against the dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $457,347.92 and approximately $18.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,329.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.95 or 0.00627998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00260187 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00051581 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00008591 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,482,781 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Crown

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

