Crown Price Up 59.7% Over Last Week (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crown has traded up 59.7% against the US dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $635,085.49 and approximately $121.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,983.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.89 or 0.00623775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00264412 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00053521 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005619 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00009680 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,479,342 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Crown Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.