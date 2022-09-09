Crust Network (CRU) Hits One Day Volume of $3.20 Million

Crust Network (CRU) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00003673 BTC on exchanges. Crust Network has a total market cap of $7.20 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004159 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,182.02 or 0.99937322 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036325 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 24,483,886 coins and its circulating supply is 9,245,318 coins. Crust Network’s official website is crust.network. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crust Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership.”

