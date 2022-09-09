CryptoBlades (SKILL) Price Tops $1.17 on Top Exchanges

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00005511 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoBlades alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002151 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000490 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

SKILL is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2021. CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,069 coins. CryptoBlades’ official website is www.cryptoblades.io. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBlades is a web-based NFT roleplaying game launched on the Binance Smart Chain and brought to existence by the group of Riveted Games. The core of the game revolves around rewarding players with SKILL tokens after defeating enemies and participating in raids. They can hire additional characters, forge unique weapons, and reforge those weapons to increase their overall power. Players can also trade their characters and weapons on an open marketplace. They can also stake their SKILL earnings and receive additional SKILL as a reward.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBlades should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBlades using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBlades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBlades and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.