Crypton Market Cap Tops $5.14 Million (CRP)

Crypton (CRP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Crypton coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00003488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypton has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $165,141.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypton has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004166 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,202.98 or 0.99934320 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00036247 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. Crypton’s total supply is 6,940,405 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypton’s official website is u.is.

Buying and Selling Crypton

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypton is a breakthrough decentralized P2P ecosystem with no central server involved in data transmission or storage. Utopia is specifically designed to protect privacy of communication, confidentiality, and security of personal data. It was created for the privacy-conscious public who believe that privacy is paramount. With Utopia, users are able to bypass online censorship and firewalls, meaning that they are free to communicate with whoever they want whenever they want.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

