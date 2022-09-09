Cryptonovae (YAE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16,766.00

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $16,766.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae (CRYPTO:YAE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2021. Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,878,409 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae. Cryptonovae’s official website is www.cryptonovae.com. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae.

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

According to CryptoCompare, “YAE is Cryptonovae’s ERC-20/BEP-20 utility token. It serves as a means of payment on Cryptonovae’s platform. Use it to pay for users' subscriptions or buy products on the marketplace. YAE incentivizes token holders who engage with the platform’s staking mechanism, contests or loyalty programs. Regular token burns and repurchases will be carried out as a deflationary measure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

