CryptoZoon 24 Hour Volume Hits $654,782.00 (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $600,406.69 and $654,782.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002065 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000454 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2021. CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 737,906,593 coins. The official website for CryptoZoon is cryptozoon.io. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoZoon is inspired by Pokemon Story, its mission is to build a comprehensive platform of digital monsters that will enable millions of individuals to participate in the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world in a simple, creative, and enjoyable way. ZOON is the official currency in the CryptoZoon verse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

