Cubiex Power Achieves Market Capitalization of $2,915.25 (CBIX-P)

Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Cubiex Power coin can now be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Cubiex Power has a market cap of $2,915.25 and approximately $13.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cubiex Power has traded 3% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00325735 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002334 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.00789245 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015393 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020122 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000296 BTC.
About Cubiex Power
Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports.
Cubiex Power Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Cubiex Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cubiex Power and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.