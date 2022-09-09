CUDOS 1-Day Volume Hits $315,118.00 (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One CUDOS coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CUDOS has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. CUDOS has a total market cap of $26.28 million and $315,118.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00037339 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004245 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,899.80 or 0.99601269 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002438 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00037909 BTC.
About CUDOS
CUDOS is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,699,716,185 coins and its circulating supply is 3,438,320,221 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_. The official website for CUDOS is www.cudos.org.
Buying and Selling CUDOS
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
