CUDOS Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, CUDOS has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CUDOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUDOS has a total market capitalization of $26.81 million and $337,284.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036433 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,280.87 or 0.99837811 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036534 BTC.
CUDOS Profile
CUDOS (CUDOS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,699,716,185 coins and its circulating supply is 3,439,414,451 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_. The official website for CUDOS is www.cudos.org.
CUDOS Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUDOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
