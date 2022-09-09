Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Trading Up 4.5%

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) shares were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 415,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on HLTH shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Cue Health to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Cue Health to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. Cue Health had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cue Health news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $115,188.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,986,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,220,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 106,656 shares of company stock worth $392,494 over the last 90 days. 29.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cue Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLTH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cue Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cue Health by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cue Health by 84.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cue Health by 47.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cue Health by 42.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Health Company Profile

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

