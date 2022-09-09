Curio (CUR) Price Up 0.4% This Week

Curio (CUR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. Curio has a market capitalization of $73,616.87 and approximately $1,664.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Curio has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,247.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004825 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020715 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00062424 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00069078 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005633 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00078026 BTC.
Curio Coin Profile
CUR is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com.
Curio Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
