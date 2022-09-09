Curio Price Hits $0.0374 on Major Exchanges (CUR)

Curio (CUR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, Curio has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Curio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. Curio has a market capitalization of $73,597.13 and $1,606.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,206.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005107 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021778 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00067407 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00069820 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005727 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00081745 BTC.
Curio Profile
Curio is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Curio
