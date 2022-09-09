Curve DAO Token Market Cap Reaches $637.26 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00005672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $637.26 million and $153.75 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,248.36 or 1.00028847 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036684 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,817,931,722 coins and its circulating supply is 528,950,641 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is www.curve.fi.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

