CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Down 4.6%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.89 and last traded at $31.99. 3,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 709,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

CVR Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.44.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 36.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Stories

