CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Down 4.6%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.89 and last traded at $31.99. 3,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 709,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 36.74%. This is an increase from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 71,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 28.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

