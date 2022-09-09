CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.89 and last traded at $31.99. Approximately 3,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 709,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 36.74%. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $639,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in CVR Energy by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 72,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

