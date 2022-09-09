CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on CyberAgent in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

CyberAgent Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CYAGF opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. CyberAgent has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent ( OTCMKTS:CYAGF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.