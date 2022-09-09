CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut CyberArk Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.79.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $145.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.61 and its 200 day moving average is $145.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,114,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,554,000 after purchasing an additional 61,334 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Finally, SQN Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $23,833,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

