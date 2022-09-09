CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut CyberArk Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.79.
CyberArk Software Stock Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ CYBR opened at $145.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.61 and its 200 day moving average is $145.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,114,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,554,000 after purchasing an additional 61,334 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Finally, SQN Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $23,833,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.