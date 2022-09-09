Cyclone Protocol Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for about $34.94 or 0.00176166 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $918,229.11 and $934.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00038013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004332 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,719.06 or 0.99429552 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00038827 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyclone is built to address the privacy problems in the blockchain and aims to provide enhanced economic incentives. Cyclone is a cross-chain, non-custodial, universal privacy-preserving protocol with the decentralized governance. Cyclone applies zkSNARKs to enable transactional privacy for all DeFi components by breaking the on-chain link between depositor and recipient addresses. It uses a smart contract that accepts coins/tokens deposits, which can be withdrawn by a different address. Whenever an asset is withdrawn from Cyclone, there is no way to link the withdrawal to the deposit for absolute privacy.While Cyclone's zkSNARKs part is based on the attested implementation of tornado.cash, it offers unique values in supporting cross-chain and being the universal privacy-preserving layer for almost all DeFi components with the decentralized governance by CYC holders.Cyclone Protocol is governed in a decentralized way. The governance DAO lives on IoTeX blockchain while each anonymity pools live on different blockchains connected to IoTeX blockchain via bridges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars.

