D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives $95.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $72.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average of $74.02. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 341.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,971 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

None

