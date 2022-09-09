DAD Price Reaches $0.0386 (DAD)

DAD (DAD) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. DAD has a market cap of $19.33 million and $517,337.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAD has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,240.01 or 1.00105925 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036276 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,416,566 coins. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAD is dad.one.

DAD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.