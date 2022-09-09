DAFI Protocol Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. DAFI Protocol has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $178,824.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 598,775,540 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol. DAFI Protocol’s official website is dafiprotocol.io.

DAFI Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier.”

