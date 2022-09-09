Dai (DAI) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $6.87 billion and $453.77 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004142 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,213.60 or 0.99725461 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00128662 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,880,475,442 coins. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dai is makerdao.com/en.

Dai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.