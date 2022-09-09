Daikicoin (DIC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.86 Million

Daikicoin (DIC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. Daikicoin has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $11,147.00 worth of Daikicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Daikicoin has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One Daikicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Daikicoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,268.10 or 0.99874909 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00036268 BTC.

Daikicoin Profile

Daikicoin (DIC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Daikicoin’s total supply is 210,361,557 coins and its circulating supply is 210,538,806 coins. Daikicoin’s official Twitter account is @DaikicoinOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Daikicoin is daikicoin.org.

Buying and Selling Daikicoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Daikicoin coin was generated in January 2017, and has been backed by a dedicated digital currency exchange March 2018. It is designed for the entrepreneurs and allows individuals to make a cost-effective, secure, and fast transaction via decentralized peer51 to-peer network.Telegram”

Daikicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daikicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Daikicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Daikicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Daikicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Daikicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.