Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.15% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 242,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 169,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:KTF opened at $9.16 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

