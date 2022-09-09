Dakota Wealth Management Has $720,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $86.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $81.26 and a twelve month high of $107.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.64.

