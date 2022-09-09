Dakota Wealth Management Invests $913,000 in Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.42% of Thrive Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Thrive Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $15,382,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thrive Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $7,586,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Thrive Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $4,999,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Thrive Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,064,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Thrive Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

THAC stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. Thrive Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $12.97.

Thrive Acquisition Company Profile

Thrive Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in consumer health and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

