Dakota Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Ventas by 2,053.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price target on Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas Company Profile

VTR opened at $48.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 970.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.46. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

