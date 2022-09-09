Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 1,652 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,058,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 101,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $203.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.34 and a 200-day moving average of $201.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

