Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 1,955 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 129.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $166.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The firm has a market cap of $83.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.01 and its 200 day moving average is $160.41.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

