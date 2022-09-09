Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,790 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,044.8% during the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 869,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,377,000 after purchasing an additional 829,075 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4,658.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 792,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,656,000 after purchasing an additional 775,836 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,248,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,429,000 after purchasing an additional 622,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,057,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,603,000 after purchasing an additional 619,945 shares during the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.36% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

