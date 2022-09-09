Dakota Wealth Management Sells 4,400 Shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.51% of Breeze Holdings Acquisition worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 31.1% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 900,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 213,568 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $681,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Breeze Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BREZ stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.