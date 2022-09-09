DAOstack Market Cap Tops $448,037.50 (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $448,037.50 and approximately $155.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004159 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,182.02 or 0.99937322 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036325 BTC.

DAOstack is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

